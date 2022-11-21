LeBron James, Anthony Davis want Vin Diesel to flip a car off ‘Staples Center’

Hollywood stars appearing courtside are a very common occurrence during Lakers games, but that doesn’t make those sightings any less fascinating when they happen. The regulars like Flea, Jack Nicholson, and even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t quite turn the head, but it’s the rare ones that draw the attention of even the players.

On Sunday, Vin Diesel took time from launching cars into orbit and fighting anyone who dare betray his family to stop by Crypto.com Arena to watch the Lakers take on the Spurs. In a rare moment showcasing just how popular he is, even LeBron James and Anthony Davis took a moment to greet the Fast & Furious star.

“Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.” @vindiesel pic.twitter.com/Ode7NwzBfJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 21, 2022

LeBron and AD had a brief talk with Diesel during their interaction. After the contest, AD was asked about the conversation the trio had and revealed the very unlikely request LeBron had for Diesel.

AD told us what he and Bron told Vin Diesel:



"'If you’re as good as you say you are, we want to see you take a car and drive it off to Staples and do a flip and land it.’ He was laughing and everything like that. I think me and Bron were pretty serious to see if he could do it" — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 21, 2022

If we’re being honest, with the current state of escalation in the Fast & Furious franchise, flipping a car off of Staples Center/Crypto.com Arena would be beneath them (side note: the fact that even AD still calls it Staples Center is hilarious). We’re talking about a franchise in which the last movie featured Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson floating in a car through space to destroy a satellite in orbit.

How do you go from that to flipping a car off of Staples Center? The stakes need to be raised to some degree to keep things escalating at the current rate.

Now, if Vin Diesel launches a car off a ramp over the arena to intercept a missile that was targeting Staples/Crypto during the NBA Finals? That would work a bit better in the series, but maybe as an opening scene.

The other important takeaway from this could be the introduction of LeBron and AD into the movie franchise and officially making them members of his family. I mean, this is what these guys came to LA for, right? To be in Hollywood blockbusters?

There’s hardly a better one I could imagine being part of than Fast & Furious. Only the greats like The Rock, John Cena, and Jason Statham have appeared in this franchise, why not add LeBron and AD?

The show is already largely based in Los Angeles. It’s not hard to include the Lakers. Make it happen. Make LeBron and AD part of the family.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.