Lakers reportedly not discussing any Kyrie Irving trade with Nets

The ever-shifting nature of the NBA means so much can change in such a short time. Only a handful of months ago, it felt inevitable that Kyrie Irving would be a Los Angeles Laker. But for a variety of reasons, basically all of them off the court, Kyrie is about as undesired as anyone in the league right now.

In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick radio show, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report was asked if Kyrie was seen as an untradeable candidate by the rest of the league. Haynes’ answer provided some insight into both how he’s seen across the league and, more specifically, the Lakers.

“I can’t sit here and lie to you and say there's much value in trading for Kyrie. I’m on the phone with a lot of teams. His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers who he was tied to for much of the offseason. That’s just not something I’m hearing right now.”

It’s a truly impressive amount of sabotaging required to be considered one of the very best point guards in the league while also being completely undesirable to other teams right now. But that’s where things stand with Kyrie, who made his return to the court on Sunday after an eight-game suspension.

Ultimately, there have been no reports of the Lakers being interested in Kyrie since his off-court issues have come about. There have been suggestions that LeBron could be pushing for him but that seems to be the extent of the links between Kyrie and the Lakers.

After seeming like something that was a matter of when, not if, Kyrie becoming a Laker seems as far away as ever.

