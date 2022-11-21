Austin Reaves jokes that LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ Lobos tequila smells ‘horrible’

The constant losing by the Lakers to open the season hasn’t led to many fun moments on or off the court this year. Friday, amidst a two-game win streak, provided a rare moment of levity for the Lakers, though.

During the fourth quarter against the Pistons, Austin Reaves and Alec Burks chased down a loose ball into the first row of fans, leading to a bit of a mess of spilled drinks that got over everyone, including Reaves himself.

Austin Reaves owes these fans some drinks pic.twitter.com/1sTRXD4wPy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2022

The moment led to some jokes and laughter at the Lakers bench as Reaves toweled himself off. After the game, Reaves roasted LeBron James and, unknowingly, Anthony Davis about the moment before saving himself.

Austin Reaves on what the Lakers bench said to him after he got thrown into the front row and drinks got spilled:



Austin: I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible.



AD: I'm an investor, bro.



AR: That don't mean it don't taste good.



AD: That a boy.



pic.twitter.com/2i8oVnMREh — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 19, 2022

While LeBron is the much more outspoken investor of Lobos tequila, AD and Draymond Green also are among the investors. And in his defense, tequila doesn’t smell exactly great so it wasn’t an unfair assumption.

After a very not fun start to the season, the Lakers have pieced together a handful of wins and much more fun outings, buoyed by their very long break last week to reassess things. It’s also buoyed by a much more forgiving schedule in recent contests as well.

Both AD and Reaves have been catalysts in recent wins. Against the Pistons on Friday, AD had 38 points and 16 rebounds while Reaves had 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. With LeBron James sidelined still with his adductor injury, those two have picked up the load — to varying degrees as their stat lines would reflect — in his absence.

The result has been not just fun moments on the court but victories. And if that keeps up, everything is going to feel more fun.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.