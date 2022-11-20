Anthony Davis is playing at an MVP level for the Lakers

The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak for the first time since the beginning of 2022 thanks in very large part to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James sidelined, AD has stepped up in a massive way by playing at a true MVP level.

On Sunday, AD’s third-straight game of at least 30 points and 15 rebounds made him only the third Laker to do so, joining Shaq and Elgin Baylor. It’s the glowing example of his dominance in recent games to help the Lakers come away with victories in each.

AD is just the 3rd player in Lakers history with 30 Pts and 15 Reb in three-straight games, joining Shaq and Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/L3n5FkT3H4 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2022

On today’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi joins me to discuss the Lakers’ blowout win over San Antonio for their third-straight win. The Lakers have needed AD to step up with LeBron out and he’s responded with one of the best stretches of his career in purple and gold.

Austin Reaves has also stepped up, albeit in a smaller but still impactful way. His improvement as both a ballhandler and at getting to the line has made him a valuable player and a potential penciled-in starter.

We also discuss Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant returning to the lineup and the roles they could potentially play on the team this season. Bryant, in particular, has been an immediate impact player with a strong showing on Sunday.

We also discuss Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant returning to the lineup and the roles they could potentially play on the team this season. Bryant, in particular, has been an immediate impact player with a strong showing on Sunday.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and you can follow Honi at @HoniAhm.