LeBron James listed as questionable vs. Pistons after taking part practice Thursday

After taking part in practice on Thursday with the Lakers, the second straight day he’s done so, LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons with an adductor strain. LeBron had been previously listed as doubtful in games against the Kings and Nets in which he did not play.

LeBron’s participation in Thursday's practice does come with the caveat that it was simply non-contact drills done by the Lakers on the day. Similarly on Wednesday, LeBron only took part in the non-contact parts of that practice as well.

In previous seasons, LeBron has battled similar muscle injuries as a sign of Father Time perhaps slowly getting a leg up on him. Last season, an ab strain kept him out for extended action and in his first year in Los Angeles, a groin strain effectively ended his season prematurely.

This injury, though, appears far less severe and LeBron does seem set for an imminent return. The Lakers have a pair of games on the weekend if LeBron does not make his return against the Pistons on Friday. Even if he returns on Friday, it seems like a potential longshot for him to play both games on Friday and Sunday as well.

Regardless of when he is available, it’ll be a big boost for the Lakers in a stretch where they really need to make a run. A recent film session served as a boost for the Nets game and could serve as a catalyst for the team to make a run. Regardless of what may have or will happen off the court, getting LeBron suited up and playing is the first priority.

