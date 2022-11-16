Lakers say Max Christie has entered health and safety protocols

Just as the Lakers looked to be getting completely healthy for the first time this season, another hit came on Wednesday. Rookie Max Christie entered health and safety protocols on Wednesday morning, the latest Laker that looks set to miss time.

Max Christie is in the health safety protocols. Entered this morning — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 16, 2022

Christie had actually entered the Lakers rotation in recent contests, largely due to the Lakers injury issues. After most assumed Christie would be brought along slowly this season, he has impressed in his limited action.

Over the last four games, Christie has played 20.2 minutes per contest, averaging 4.5 points per game while shooting 5-10 from the 3-point line. Due to the Lakers' lack of options on the wing and LeBron James’ recent injury, the Lakers turned to Christie and saw him respond with strong play.

The advanced numbers aren’t kind to Christie in that span as the Lakers have a negative net rating when he’s on the court during that span and are roughly two points better per 100 possessions with him off the court. However, given the expectations of him coming into the season and the number of minutes he was playing this early in the season, it has largely been a positive stretch for Christie to start the year.

The positive for the Lakers is that it appears LeBron certainly looks set to return to the court as soon as Friday against Detroit, helping them add size back on the perimeter. Differently, Dennis Schröder’s return could help the Lakers with players on the perimeter as well and perhaps would have already cut into Christie’s playtime.

