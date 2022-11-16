Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder take part in Lakers practice Wednesday

Both Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder remained on track to return to the court on Friday by taking part in Wednesday’s practice. It was the second straight day the pair practiced and the first full practice the two have taken part in for the Lakers.

And in even more good news, the pair apparently looked great in their return to the court with the team, at least according to Anthony Davis.

Both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant practiced Wednesday. Anthony Davis said they both looked “unbelievable” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2022

Bryant, Schröder and Kendrick Nunn all took part in a practice and scrimmage with the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday before being recalled to the Lakers parent club later in the day. For the former two, it’s continued progress toward returning from their UCL surgeries that occurred within a day of each other late in the preseason.

Both players will be welcome additions should they return on Friday or this weekend. Bryant would bring added size to the frontcourt that hasn’t been there with Damian Jones being a relative non-factor in the rotation early in the year.

Schröder can bring some additional ballhandling to the lineup that also has been missed at times. More than anything, though, he provides another talented option in the backcourt for a Lakers team that has underperformed across nearly every aspect this year.

Officially, Schröder and Bryant will be re-evaluated on Thursday to get their status for Friday’s game. They could be joined on the court by the return of LeBron James, too, as he took part in the non-contact portion of Lakers practice on Wednesday after missing two games due to an adductor strain.

