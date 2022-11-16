LeBron James takes part in non-contact portion of Lakers practice

For the first time since suffering an injury a week ago, LeBron James took part in practice for the Lakers on Wednesday. According to Darvin Ham, LeBron joined the Lakers in the non-contact portion of practice.

Darvin Ham said that LeBron practiced today in no contact portions. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 16, 2022

LeBron James (adductor strain) took part in non-contact portions of practice. His status for Friday’s game vs. DET will be updated Thursday.



Dennis Schroder + Thomas Bryant are probable vs. DET, Coach Darvin Ham said, after they missed almost a month because of thumb injuries. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) November 16, 2022

The Lakers can afford to bring LeBron along slowly this week because of their schedule this week and having the entire week off. Wednesday was the first full practice the Lakers have had this week since Sunday’s win over the Nets.

That scheduling quirk has allowed LeBron, who suffered the injury against the Clippers last Wednesday, a longer window to return while still only missing two games so far. Thursday could serve as the final preparations before the Lakers return at home on Friday against Detroit.

The Lakers are looking to not only welcome LeBron back on Friday but potentially Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant as well. Theoretically, Friday, or even Sunday, could mark the healthiest the Lakers have been this season and the first look at their full rotation this regular season.

James has played in 10 of the team’s 13 games so far this season, averaging 24.9 points per game in 35.7 minutes per contest. He’s struggled shooting the ball this year, hitting just 23.9% from the 3-point line despite 7.1 attempts per game.

Starting on Friday, the Lakers have a favorable stretch of games, starting with Detroit. Three of the team’s next four games after that come against the Spurs with the exception being the Suns. If the Lakers are to begin turning things around, it very well could — and perhaps should — come in the next two weeks.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.