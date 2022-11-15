Lakers assign Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder, Kendrick Nunn to South Bay

The Lakers announced on Tuesday morning that they assigned the trio of Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder, and Kendrick Nunn to the South Bay Lakers to take part in a practice and scrimmage with the G League franchise. All three were be recalled following the morning practice.

As planned, the Lakers have called Nunn, Bryant and Schröder back to the parent team. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 15, 2022

For Bryant and Schröder, this is yet another sign that the pair could very well be returning on Friday. Each is recovering from surgery on UCL injuries in their thumbs and both have inched closer and closer to a return. The Lakers are not practicing on Tuesday, so assigning them to South Bay to get in more on-court time makes sense.

Last week, the two were re-evaluated and following Sunday’s game, Lonnie Walker IV indicated that both Bryant and Schröder would return on Friday. Officially, the pair will be re-evaluated on Thursday before any other further decision is made, but all signs point to them making their season debuts.

As for Nunn, the circumstances around him being assigned to South Bay is much different. As opposed to last season, Nunn has been healthy while only having a marginally more productive year on the court.

In 11 games, two of which he started, Nunn is averaging 4.7 points in 13.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting just 30.9% from the field, 22.9% from the 3-point line, and 66.7% from the free throw line. Of his 52 points, 13 of those came in the first game of the season and 31 of them have been split between that contest and his 18-point outing in a blowout loss to Utah.

Nunn has gone from in the rotation to out of the rotation to in the starting lineup with plenty of opportunities throughout to work his way out of his slump. Being assigned to South Bay could offer him more time to attempt to get right again, though he’s going to be behind the eight ball even further now if Schröder is returning on Friday.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.