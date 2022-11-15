Nets could be set for poor run after loss to Lakers

The Lakers picked up a much-needed win over the Nets on Sunday against a Brooklyn side that is one of the few teams that could rival the absurdity of the Lakers’ situation. The Nets have had to do with the ongoing Kyrie Irving situation on top of a flawed roster that hasn’t even regularly featured Ben Simmons.

That flawed roster has been an aspect we have targeted in the past with success when looking at our weekly bets column and it’s time to do the same ahead of this week’s slate of Tuesday TNT games.

DraftKings odds

The Brooklyn Nets remain a team that is rather awful at rebounding the basketball. On Sunday, they gave up 18 rebounds to Anthony Davis with a staggering 10 of those being offensive. Tuesday will see them travel to Sacramento to match up with another top-tier big man in Domantas Sabonis.

On the season, Sabonis is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game and while he isn’t a prolific offensive rebounder, he is on the defensive side of the ball with one of the top defensive rebound percentages in the league.

According to our friends at DraftKings, Sabonis’ over/under for rebounds tonight is 11.5 which seems like an easy over, even at that number. He’s coming off a game against Golden State where he grabbed 22 rebounds and has had at least 11 in six of the last seven games for Sacramento.

It’s not the best odds at -135, but it’s also an indication that it’s a bit of a safer pick. If you need more convincing, rebounding is often viewed as more of a product of effort. When it comes to the Nets, they’re on the third game of a four-game West Coast road trip and have played at home since the start of November.

If you’re feeling ambitious, his 30.5 points and rebounds combined prop is also a bit enticing and comes with some better odds at -110 to hit the over, but I’ll keep it simple and suggest simply the rebounds prop.

