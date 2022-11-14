 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant could return to the Lakers vs. Pistons on Friday

A week-long break for the Lakers could lead to the pair of Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder returning from injury for the team’s next game.

By Jacob Rude
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The quirk in the Lakers' schedule in the upcoming week could actually serve as a big boost for the team. Following Sunday’s win over the Nets, the Lakers will be off until Friday when they host the Pistons, an odd in-season week-long break.

However, a trio of injuries makes the break quite conveniently timed. LeBron James’ adductor injury ruled him out for both games over the weekend but he could be set for a return on Friday as he’s considered day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant could use the week of practice to ramp up and potentially make their debuts against Detroit. Each is set to be re-evaluated on Thursday ahead of Friday’s contest.

And Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that both are expected to be cleared and play that night:

The two were re-evaluated late last week and while neither was close to a return to the court for games, they could continue working out in practice. Both suffered their injuries in the preseason and neither has played in a regular season contest this year.

Friday, then, could serve as a big day for both to return and, according to Lonnie Walker IV on Sunday, the pair look set to join the rotation for that contest.

“It feels great to be on the winning side, finally,” Walker said. “God-willing, we’ve got four days off where we’re going to have our full team by Friday. I know Dennis Schröder’s going to be back, who is a terrific player. Thomas Bryant is going to be back, who is a terrific player. And, hopefully, LeBron will be back on Friday and we’ll be fully suited and ready to go.”

Now, obviously, Walker isn’t a doctor or trainer but there is reason to believe Schröder and Bryant could be back, obviously. In fact, Schröder has hinted that he would be back for a while and even before this upcoming weekend’s games, potentially.

In his most recent YouTube video on his channel, Schröder spoke about returning for the Kings game on Friday or Nets game on Sunday.

Again, players aren’t doctors, and Schröder likely was referencing the re-evaluation he received before those games with the assumption that he would be cleared and return after that. Still, all signs seem to point at the Lakers getting back two rotation players by the time they suit up for their next contest.

