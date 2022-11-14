Lakers outscore Nets in showdown between two disappointing teams

For one of the few times this season, the Lakers experienced a night of fun and joy on Sunday, beating the Nets 116-103. Impressively, Brooklyn has found a way to have worse vibes than the Lakers this season and looked like a team mailing it in by the fourth quarter.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi joins me to talk about the Lakers third win of the season and the most dominant Anthony Davis performance of the year. Amidst constant criticism — some fair and some foul — Davis has continued to show up for the Lakers and did so in a big way on Sunday with the team still without LeBron James due to injury.

Lonnie Walker IV also continued his strong season on Sunday with 25 points in the win. After being a bit of a controversial signing this summer, Walker has more than proved his worth and looks like the latest diamond in the rough signing. On the flip side, Kendrick Nunn looks increasingly like a lost cause with each passing game to open this season.

The honeymoon period appears to have worn off a bit for Russell Westbrook coming off the bench after a pair of games with mixed results this weekend. As a new rumor about the Lakers being interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, we discuss if that type of half-measure deal is one the Lakers should make in lieu of their all-or-nothing alternatives.

We also talk the potential return of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant after a long week of practice.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and you can follow Honi at @HoniAhm. And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.