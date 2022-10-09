Anthony Davis continues strong preseason in win over Warriors

After missing a pair of games last week, Anthony Davis returned to the lineup on Sunday and looked dominant for the Lakers. The big man tallied 28 points, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, hit all eight of free throws and did it all in 21 minutes.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi Ahmadian and I discuss Sunday’s win for the Lakers over the Warriors, their first preseason win since December of 2020.

Moving forward into the season, Honi will be joining the show permanently as my new co-host. Honi currently writes for Lakers Outsiders, a site many of us with Silver Screen & Roll are connected to either presently or in the past. He and I have long worked together both covering the Lakers in writing and in podcast form, so having him join me on a new podcast network is exciting.

Also exciting was the Lakers’ performance on Sunday, which also featured strong outings from Kendrick Nunn and Lonnie Walker IV. We discuss other positives from the week of preseason games, including Wenyen Gabriel, Austin Reaves and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

We also give our reaction to the extension given to the president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka on Saturday that will see him stay with the franchise until 2026. It was odd timing of the announcement, but we discuss why that part makes sense and why the general reaction to the news has been a bit too over the top.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and you can follow Honi at @HoniAhm. And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.