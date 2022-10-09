 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Troy Brown Jr. (back) ruled out for rest of preseason, season opener vs. Warriors

Troy Brown Jr. still hasn’t progressed to practicing with contact as he continues to recover from a nagging back injury that has sidelined him for most of Lakers training camp.

By Harrison Faigen Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day 2022 Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers go through training camp, they have spent the entire time missing a player who was expected to be a key member of their wing rotation: free agency addition Troy Brown Jr.

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the Lakers may have to get used to that for a little while longer, as the 6’6 small forward won’t be ready until after the team opens the season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.

This means that Brown — who has been limited to non-contact drills for the entirety of training camp with what the Lakers have so far only termed a back issue — will have missed over a month with this issue, with (so far) no specific update on exactly what is wrong or when he’ll potentially be able to return.

For one of the Lakers’ only wing-sized players, that is obviously not ideal.

All things considered, the Lakers have managed to get (and stay) relatively healthy so far in training camp outside of Brown’s issue, so this is not the end of the world. Still, it’s hard for it to not feel ominous after a season spent watching nebulous update after nebulous update on Kendrick Nunn, who went from gametime decision for the season opener to out the whole season without any real meaningful clarity from the team.

Hopefully, in Brown’s case, they’ll provide us with some good news soon.

In the meantime, for as long as Brown is out, expect Austin Reaves to continue to play a bit at the 3 after bulking up this offseason, as well as Patrick Beverley getting some time there when he plays (he, along with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, will miss the team’s Sunday, Oct. 9 preseason game against the Warriors to rest):

The Lakers tip off against the Warriors at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll