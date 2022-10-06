 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dennis Schröder reportedly secures work visa, expected to join Lakers over weekend

After navigating visa issues, Dennis Schröder has been cleared and is set to join the Lakers for preseason in the coming days.

By Jacob Rude
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Dennis Schröder looks set to finally join the Lakers this preseason after navigating visa issues, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Schröder signed with the Lakers late in free agency, leading to his absence from preseason so far.

As noted by McMenamin, the Lakers do have a game on Sunday but given the fact that Schröder hasn’t practiced with the team in recent weeks, it’s unclear if he’ll be back in time to join the team for the contest. Schröder did play in EuroBasket last month with his final game coming on Sep. 18.

If he can’t join the team by Sunday, the Lakers will still have two more preseason games, one on Oct. 12 against the Timberwolves at home and one on Oct. 14 in Sacramento. Schröder will, at worst, have over a week’s worth of practice and did play competitive basketball this summer, something no other Laker did.

Schröder’s absence has been noteworthy both in forcing players into unfamiliar positions and what he brings to the court. Both Austin Reaves and Patrick Beverley have been put into uncomfortable positions as primary ballhandlers, an area Schröder should fit in seamlessly.

Given his history of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it won’t take as long to acclimate. And with Ham’s offense still new for everyone, Schröder shouldn’t be that far behind the curve when he arrives in the coming days.

With him, the Lakers will be very close to full strength after Lonnie Walker made his Lakers debut on Thursday against the Timberwolves as well after missing the start of the preseason with injury.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll