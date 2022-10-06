Dennis Schröder reportedly secures work visa, expected to join Lakers over weekend

Dennis Schröder looks set to finally join the Lakers this preseason after navigating visa issues, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Schröder signed with the Lakers late in free agency, leading to his absence from preseason so far.

Dennis Schroder’s visa issue has been resolved and he is set to fly to Los Angeles this weekend, sources tell ESPN. It is TBD whether he will join the Lakers for their road game in GSW on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 7, 2022

As noted by McMenamin, the Lakers do have a game on Sunday but given the fact that Schröder hasn’t practiced with the team in recent weeks, it’s unclear if he’ll be back in time to join the team for the contest. Schröder did play in EuroBasket last month with his final game coming on Sep. 18.

If he can’t join the team by Sunday, the Lakers will still have two more preseason games, one on Oct. 12 against the Timberwolves at home and one on Oct. 14 in Sacramento. Schröder will, at worst, have over a week’s worth of practice and did play competitive basketball this summer, something no other Laker did.

Schröder’s absence has been noteworthy both in forcing players into unfamiliar positions and what he brings to the court. Both Austin Reaves and Patrick Beverley have been put into uncomfortable positions as primary ballhandlers, an area Schröder should fit in seamlessly.

Given his history of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it won’t take as long to acclimate. And with Ham’s offense still new for everyone, Schröder shouldn’t be that far behind the curve when he arrives in the coming days.

With him, the Lakers will be very close to full strength after Lonnie Walker made his Lakers debut on Thursday against the Timberwolves as well after missing the start of the preseason with injury.

