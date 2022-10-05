 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Davis out for Lakers vs. Suns with back tightness

Anthony Davis will miss his first game of the season due to lower back tightness. The Lakers say the absence is “precautionary.”

By Harrison Faigen Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis misssed the team’s preseason loss vs. the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night with what the team is only terming “lower back tightness.”

According to multiple reports from media on the ground in Las Vegas, the absence was just “precautionary.”

Wenyen Gabriel got the start in Davis’ place.

This is obviously not ideal, but based on the tone and tenor of the tweets here, it also doesn’t sound like it’s time to panic about Davis’ durability for this season, either. Teams will rest players for literally anything during the preseason since the games don’t count, and the Lakers training staff likely just don’t want to take even a small risk of Davis’ soreness worsening due to playing in this meaningless contest. Davis has said this summer featured the best training he’s done in his career, and if that’s true, then maybe this is just a small road bump.

Still, because Davis has been limited to just 76 games in the last two seasons combined, his absence this early will surely set off alarm bells for some, and that’s fair. Until Davis proves his health can be relied upon, there are going to be questions about it. That’s just the nature of professional sports. But if this really is just precautionary, and if Davis can be as durable as he hopes to be this season, than this moment will hopefully be remembered as just a footnote to the story of AD’s 2022-23 season, and not as a sad harbinger of more missed games to come. Given that Davis has admitted injuries got in his head a lot last season, the Lakers and their fans will just hope this isn’t the latest mental setback for a player who has had a rough two years since helping raise the franchise’s 17th banner in 2020.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll