The Lakers and Russell Westbrook are fun again

The Lakers finally picked up their first win on Sunday night with Russell Westbrook at the center of it. In his second game off the bench, Russ had 18 points with eight rebounds, eight assist a team-high plus-minus of +18. Most importantly, for one of the few times in his time in Los Angeles, Russ looked like he was having fun.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Sabreena joins me to recap the Lakers knocking off the Nuggets to get off the schneid this season. Russ had a legitimately fun game, shimmying and shaking his way to his second-straight strong outing off the bench.

Anthony Davis also continues to be a rock on both ends of the court despite clearly playing through an immense amount of pain with his lower back injury. Against Nikola Jokic for the second time in as many games for him, AD gutted out a double-double in a big performance in his own right.

LeBron James turned it on in the second half after a slow start, pouring in 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds with 17 of those coming in the third and fourth quarters. As much as AD is carrying the Lakers defensively, LeBron is doing that on the offensive end.

Lonnie Walker IV continues to be as exciting a player as the Lakers have while Austin Reaves has started making a case to enter the starting lineup. We discuss that and more in this week’s episode.

