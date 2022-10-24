Warriors, Suns battle in primetime atop the Western Conference

As the Lakers tumble and struggle to open up the season in a year they’re expected to be closer to the bottom than the top, two of the top teams in the Western Conference will square off on TNT on Tuesday. The defending champions Warriors and last season’s No. 1 seed Suns meet for the first of four times.

While the Lakers aren’t directly involved in this one, these are two teams that are obviously in their Pacific Division and two foes the team will be very familiar with by season’s end. And while we can’t continue to ride Anthony Davis’ strong season in our bets this week, there is still plenty of intriguing bets that can be made.

DraftKings odds

According to DraftKings, the Suns enter the game as -2.5 favorites with the game being in Phoenix and have a -140 moneyline compared to the Warriors +120 odds. It’s hard to have much of a grasp on either team so far. Phoenix trailed the Mavericks by a billion points and looked like a broken team before rallying in that game. Golden State outlasted a late Lakers rally to open the season, fell to the Nuggets and beat the Kings.

One constant for the Warriors, though, has been a hot start from Steph Curry. He has scored 33, 34 and 33 points, respectively, in the first three games. Last season, he scored 33 points in the Christmas Day meeting between the two teams but scored 35 total points in the next two games against the Suns. His over/under of 26.5 points is pretty intriguing, but those meetings last year loom large.

Andrew Wiggins has also started strong this season, averaging 22.3 points per game. His over/under of 16.5 feels better, especially because he cleared that total in two of the three games he played against Phoenix last year, too. Wiggins’ over/under of 1.5 3-pointers made also is quite intriguing, especially since he’s hit at least two in every game this season.

Those Wiggins props feel like the best bets so far, particularly his 3-pointers made one. Parlaying them could be the best option as it’s hard to imagine Wiggins clearly 16 points and not hitting multiple 3-pointers.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.