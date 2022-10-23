Lakers collapse to Blazers caps off brutal opening week

After finally finding their shooting touch from range in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Blazers, the Lakers look destined for a victory for the first time this season. However, a mixture of poor execution down the stretch and some Dame Time handed the Lakers their third loss in as many contests to open the season.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, I am joined by Alex Torres to recap both the loss to Portland and the opening week of action. Much of the focus will be on Russell Westbrook, whose late-game questionable decision played a big role in the team’s loss on Friday.

Far more concerning, though, is the team’s consistent lack of shooting. While they knocked down shots in the third quarter on Sunday, their shooting woes continued overall. While the process to creating the right shots has been good, the execution has not been and there’s a good chance this team just won’t be a good 3-point shooting team as currently constructed.

We discuss the state of the roster through the first three games, the big positives of the team’s defense and Anthony Davis’ continued very strong play and what this team can accomplish with LeBron and AD playing at this level.

