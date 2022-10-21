Lakers reportedly bring in Moe Harkless for workout, meeting

In search of answers on the perimeter, the Lakers have reportedly brought in Moe Harkless for a workout and a meeting with the franchise, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harkless was released by the Rockets in the preseason after spending last season with the Kings.

Lakers hold free-agent workout and meeting with a 10-year NBA veteran – details: pic.twitter.com/BHUZOtiCyA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the Lakers were linked to Harkless by longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, who indicated the team was having discussions internally about Harkless. For some context on Harkless as a player and how he would — or wouldn’t — fit with the roster, have a look at that piece.

When it comes to the current roster and whether the Lakers have room to sign Harkless, they do and they don’t. As it stands, the Lakers have all 15 roster spots accounted for. However, three of those players have non-guaranteed deals.

Matt Ryan, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel all have non-guaranteed deals and could be waived without the Lakers needing to pay them the remainder of the season. The problem is that all three of those players have featured for the Lakers in the opening games of the season.

Ryan has played 31 minutes across the opening two games, Wenyen Gabriel was the backup center in the opener and Austin Reaves is as entrenched as any role player on the roster. If there were to be someone released, it would probably be one of those first two names and, most likely, Gabriel considering the other depth the team has in the front court and the lack of shooting they have outside of Ryan.

Ultimately, though, this is nothing more than a workout and meeting with Harkless for now. Considering how liberally the team brings in free agents for workouts, nothing about this feels particularly imminent either.

As desperate as the team is for wings, Harkless hasn’t been a useful one for years. He might provide physical size on the perimeter to this roster, but he won’t provide much in talent and value.