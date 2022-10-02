The Lakers need better vibes this preseason

Last season, the Lakers navigated through the preseason by losing every game and having rather bad vibes throughout the way. In hindsight, it was an ominous start to a doomed season, one that foreshadowed the struggles with injuries and inability to get wins.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi Ahmadian and I preview the start of the preseason schedule with Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Before we talk any of that, though, I welcome Honi as the new co-host of the podcast ahead of what will certainly be another interesting season for the Lakers.

That intrigue comes as a result of the Lakers feeling like an incomplete team with a Russell Westbrook trade still not having been made. The Lakers have put talks on hold for a deal despite the possibility of a trade with the Indiana Pacers still seemingly being an option.

Perhaps because of that and perhaps because of how things played out last year, it’s been hard to get excited about the Lakers so far during training camp. Even with a new-look lineup and practice footage from the weekend, the excitement and anticipation feels muted.

We discuss why both of us share those sentiments and what we expect and hope to see from the Lakers in Monday’s game and the preseason as a whole.

