Juan Toscano-Anderson bought his mom courtside tickets to enjoy ring night

Tuesday night was already going to be special for Juan Toscano-Anderson, as he received his first-ever championship ring. And to make it extra memorable for his family, the new Laker made sure his mom had the best view of her son’s shining moment.

As Toscano-Anderson told Mike Trudell prior to the game, it only felt right to have Patricia Toscano as close to the action as possible considering the bond the two of them share (via Spectrum SportsNet):

“I know she’s gonna be proud, and I didn’t think it would be right for myself to have my mom sitting up high. Like she doesn’t mind sitting wherever, but I just wanted her to be right here and enjoy that moment with me. Me and my mom are extremely close, like closer than close. I just know that she’s gonna feel my energy and I’m gonna feel her energy. I already know she’s gonna be crying and stuff, so just literally everything that we’ve been through in our lives, for her son to be called an NBA champion. I know it’s just gonna be an extremely proud moment for her. I don’t even know what to say about it, but I’m just happy that I can enjoy this moment with my mother who means everything to me.”

Dave McMenamin of ESPN learned that it cost Toscano-Anderson a pretty penny — five figures, per JTA — to put his mother in a courtside seat, but it was certainly worth it for the incredible occasion of Toscano-Anderson winning a championship in his hometown.

Patricia looked to be having a great time during the game, with her son’s new ring shining on her right hand. Juan also made it a point to use his mic’d up segment to alert the TNT camera crew to where his mom was sitting, and the broadcast was able to spotlight a warm hug between the two of them.

Juan Toscano-Anderson's mother Patricia sitting courtside at the Warriors/Lakers game #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/qhGHiOgjet — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 19, 2022

JTA had expressed a strong desire to win against the Warriors so that his night would have only good vibes. But even though the Lakers fell short on that front, it’s fair to assume this was a memory he and his mom will never forget.

