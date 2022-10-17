Dennis Schröder expected to miss 3-4 weeks after surgery on thumb

The Lakers have already been dealt a big injury blow prior to the start of the season on Tuesday. Following Monday’s practice, head coach Darvin Ham confirmed that Dennis Schröder would miss the first month of the season after surgery on his thumb.

Darvin Ham says Dennis Schroder is going through a procedure for his finger today and will be out 3-4 weeks. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 17, 2022

Schröder’s re-integration into the Lakers for his second go-round has been less than ideal. After signing late in the offseason, Schröder’s arrival to Los Angeles was delayed due to work visa issues.

Ultimately, Schröder only played one preseason game, seeing just over nine minutes on the court for real game action in the team’s contest against the Timberwolves on Oct. 12. Shortly after that is when Schröder injured his finger in practice before Monday’s procedure.

The glass-half-full outlook for the Lakers is that this may be the position at which they’re best suited to absorb an injury. If anything, the roster as currently constructed has too many guards for the minutes available. The team certainly isn’t welcoming any injury and especially to Schröder, who was expected to have a notable role within the team.

However, between the likes of Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, the team has plenty of ballhandlers on the roster already, and that’s not counting LeBron James or even two-way signee Scotty Pippen Jr.

In terms of a return based on a 3-4 week timeline, Schröder would likely return to the floor sometime after the home game against Brooklyn on Nov. 13 and at home against San Antonio on Nov. 20. Those two contests are part of a four-game homestand before the team hits the road for a three-game road trip.

Regardless, it’s an unfortunate loss for the Lakers and Schröder, whose second stint with the Lakers is not off to a great start.

