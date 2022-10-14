Silver Screen and Roll announces its podcast lineup for this season

With the regular season less than a week away, we here at Silver Screen & Roll cannot wait to get going on what will undoubtedly be, at the very least, an interesting season. So, without further ado, here is everything you can expect from us in audio and video form.

Silver Screen & Roll Postgame Spaces

We could not possibly be more excited to announce that Raj Chipalu, who previously hosted postgame Spaces shows on Twitter, will be taking up those efforts again to recap what we just saw from the game prior. Once those shows are over, we’ll be grabbing the audio to put onto the feed.

Raj will be hosting his first SS&R Spaces tonight after the conclusion of Lakers vs. Kings. Be sure to follow Silver Screen and Roll on Twitter at @LakersSBN for a link to the show.

Lakers Lowdown

Every morning, you can wake up to a quick summary of Lakers news hosted by me. These shows range from five to 15 minutes and are perfect for a quick glance at what you need to know about your Lakers.

Occasionally, when big news breaks, I will also record an emergency reaction to that news before that day’s hosts take a longer, closer look.

Daily Conversation Podcasts

Sunday through Friday, we offer longer-form conversational podcasts that dive deeper into what’s going on with the Lakers.

Sunday: Can U Dig It

We are thrilled to announce a new co-host alongside Jacob Rude. This season, Honi Ahmadian will be replacing Christian Rivas as we reunite the old Lakers Outsiders Dynamic Duo.

Monday: The Anthony Irwin Show

Every week, I’ll be welcoming a guest to discuss whatever we find interesting, not only with the Lakers, but across sports.

Tuesday: Talk-O’ Tuesday

Alex Regla and Alex Padilla are returning to continue the great work they’ve done together. They also have the best podcast name in sports, in our completely unbiased opinion.

Wednesday: I Love Basketball

Sabreena Merchant and the aforementioned Raj Chipalu came together midseason last year and have already built some incredible energy as Raj is the forever optimist and Sabreena is great at devastating his hopes and dreams.

Thursday: Lakers Lounge

Harrison Faigen won’t go away. He and I talk but the compromise we’ve made is that he has to offer up his personal misfortunes so we all come out ahead in the end.

Friday: The Hook

Starting next week, my shows with Aaron Larsuel are going to be broadcast live — video and everything — on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Sometimes we talk about the Lakers. Sometimes we argue about pineapple on pizza. We always have a great time.

The Pressure Cooker

During every nationally televised game this season, I will be hopping on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to watch the last five minutes with you. Hopefully this season we’ll actually get some pressure at the ends of these games.

In Summary

Across all these entities, we’ll be offering almost as many shows per week as the Lakers have combo guards. We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve built to this point and none of it would be possible without the incredible support from you, our audience. You can subscribe to our shows from whichever platform you prefer right here.