 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Lakers hold open practice ahead of preseason opener on Monday

The Lakers are getting ready for the season to start, and gave fans a look at their lineups and more as training camp continues.

By Harrison Faigen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Lakers 2022 Media Day in El Segundo, CA Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers only have two full days left before their first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, and the team is continuing to ramp up their preparation for the season to tip off midway through this month. The latest step in that process was a scrimmage open to the media on Saturday, and the team’s beat writers were kind enough to tweet a few clips and observations for us to hyper-analyze and overreact to.

Here are a couple of takeaways from what came out of the session.

Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones seem like prohibitive favorites to start

As we highlighted yesterday, the Lakers are still evaluating a few starting lineup possibilities, but each update does make it seem more and more likely it will be Jones and Nunn flanking LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook:

We’ll get to more info on that Davis update in a moment, but first, while it does seem Austin Reaves is still in the mix for one of the guard spots at the very least, until we hear otherwise, we should probably prepare ourselves for a James/Davis/Westbrook/Nunn/Jones unit to start the year.

As promised in the headline, here are a few clips and photos of those groups and more. We will update this story if any new footage comes out as we all try to go a few more days without Laker basketball:

If you’re wondering why Davis wasn’t in this footage, well...

AD didn’t scrimmage in front of the media, but did practice

Before anyone freaks out that Davis is already hurt, it sounds like this was not related to any injury, and that Davis (along with James and Westbrook) may play in Monday’s exhibition opener.

And in other availability news surrounding the team...

Lonnie Walker (ankle) is doing better, Troy Brown Jr. (back) is still recovering from injury, and Dennis Schröder (visa issues) should arrive soon

Injuries already are obviously not ideal, but Walker’s issue doesn’t sound serious, we don’t have a ton of reason to worry about Brown yet (at least not this early) and Schröder is at least in playing shape from his impressive Eurobasket efforts.

Stay tuned to Silver Screen and Roll for updates on those players and more as the season approaches.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...