Where do the Lakers stand with the trade deadline one month away?

The NBA trade deadline is one month away and the Los Angeles Lakers could use some help, as evidenced by their 127-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Granted, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn weren’t available, but it’s not hard to imagine the Grizzlies winning even with both of them healthy, which is notable when you consider the the likelihood of the Grizzlies and Lakers playing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

On today’s podcast, Christian and Jacob talk about their favorite realistic trade targets in addition to a few fan-submitted trade targets, such as Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and Myles Turner. They also predict who will and won’t be on the roster past the trade deadline. Avery Bradley had his contract guaranteed last week, but does that mean his spot is safe?

Before they get into that, though, Christian and Jacob recap the Lakers’ loss to the Grizzlies, which, on paper, looks a lot closer than the game actually was thanks to a garbage time comeback effort from Wayne Ellington, Austin Reaves, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and DeAndre Jordan. If you “missed out” on the game, that run is the only thing worth re-watching.

Ja Morant’s block was pretty cool too.

