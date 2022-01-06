LeBron James among leading vote-getters in first All-Star game voting returns

The first returns of NBA All-Star game fan voting came in on Thursday morning and, not surprisingly, LeBron James is one of the top vote-getters across the entire league.

While Steph Curry leads the Western Conference, James is a close second, and first among frontcourt players in the West. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo both have more votes in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot.



The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 13. pic.twitter.com/B0kSITw4Sr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2022

The leading vote-getter in each conference is named a captain and drafts teams of the remaining pool of players. Since the inception of the new format with captains, James has been one each season, paired up against Antetokounmpo twice, and Durant and Curry once each.

A handful of other Lakers also feature among the top-10 at their positions in voting. Anthony Davis is sixth among frontcourt players in votes, despite not playing since Dec. 17. The bigger surprise, though, is Carmelo Anthony being eighth in voting among frontcourt players in the West amidst his big season off the bench.

Anthony is averaging 13.3 points in 27.1 minutes per game, coming off the bench in 36 of the 39 games he’s played this season. While it’s not been a statistically great season for Anthony relative to the rest of his career, he quickly became a fan favorite for the purple and gold this season. And with Alex Caruso gone, it appears Anthony is our new chosen tribute for the “Lakers Voting Bump That Makes NBA Twitter Irrationally Angry.”

Retweet below to vote.

But unlike Caruso — who, it appears, is not being as appreciated by Bulls fans as he was here — Anthony has obviously long been popular among NBA fans. Last season, Anthony was 10th in fan voting, and sixth in fan voting the year prior. Fan voting accounts for only 50% of the final total, with players and media both accounting for 25% of the final tally.

In the backcourt, Russell Westbrook ranks ninth in voting in the Western Conference. Nearly across the board, Westbrook averages per game are the lowest they have been since early in his career, a byproduct of playing alongside two superstars for the first time in his career.

The All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Voting ends on Jan. 22, with the starters announced on Jan. 27 and the reserves on Feb. 3. The date for the draft has not yet been set.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.