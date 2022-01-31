2022 Lakers Trade Rumors Tracker

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, teams have a fast-approaching cutoff date to make deals. This season, the deadline falls on Feb. 10 but as we all know, Lakers trade rumors started to flow fast well before then.

Considering the state of the Lakers and their current roster, a trade feels likely, whether a big move that sees them cash in on the likes of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and their 2027 first round draft pick, or a shuffling of the deck further down the roster with the team’s role players and those who are out of the rotation.

And as is always the case, the Lakers find themselves in the middle of all sorts of trade rumors. In an effort to sort through all those reports, we’ll be tracking all the (reputable) rumors connecting the Lakers to various trade targets, as well as keeping an eye on players currently on the roster they may be looking to send out.

Players the Lakers might acquire

Buddy Hield

Having come within a whisker of trading for him last summer, the Lakers have reportedly kept tabs on Buddy Hield, and even offered Talen Horton-Tucker for him.

Jerami Grant

Myles Turner

Prior to his injury, the Lakers were linked repeatedly to Myles Turner. However, given the fact he likely will not be available until after the trade deadline, links to the Lakers — and other teams — have died down for Turner and the Pacers.

John Wall

Harrison Barnes

A player many fans want the Lakers to pursue, the Lakers haven’t been linked too heavily to Harrison Barnes, other than a report indicating they have explored the idea of trading for him.

Gary Trent Jr.

The Lakers have scoured the market far and wide in search of upgrades, with one report indicating they’ve looked into acquiring Gary Trent Jr. from the Raptors.

Terrence Ross

A player seemingly perpetually on the trade market, the Lakers haven’t been directly linked to Terrence Ross yet — at least not this year — but fellow teams expect them to go after the Magic wing.

Ben Simmons

By far the least likely trade target, the Lakers explored trading for Ben Simmons, but the Sixers had no interest in Westbrook, who would have to be included in the deal to make the swap work financially.

Players the Lakers might trade away

Russell Westbrook

While it seems the Lakers shopped Westbrook early in the season, a lack of interest in the guard means it’s unlikely the team will trade him at the deadline.

Talen Horton-Tucker

The Lakers have offered Horton-Tucker around the league for any number of players, but his disappointing season has effectively nullified his trade value.

Kendrick Nunn

Someone the Lakers envisioned having a big role this season, Kendrick Nunn likely will not suit up for the Lakers before the trade deadline. As a result, it’s not surprising that the team has both shopped him around as part of a package with Horton-Tucker, or that no one has been particularly interested in said package.

Kent Bazemore

One of the more unexpectedly disappointing signings of the offseason, Kent Bazemore has been a relative non-factor this season, and while the team is looking to offload him, they don’t want to have to attach a pick to do it.

DeAndre Jordan

One of the more expectedly disappointing signings of the offseason, DeAndre Jordan has been actively bad this season, but the team also does not want to include a pick to offload him.

