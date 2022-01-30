Lakers find themselves in odd place with trade deadline approaching

As the Lakers once again watched a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead slip through their hands on Sunday, the questions about the team really started to arise. Despite improved performances against the Hornets and Hawks in recent contests, the team dropped their last three games, finished 2-4 on their six-game road trip and are a season-worst three games under .500.

LeBron James’ injury and the uncertainty surrounding it only adds to the questions surrounding the franchise right now. With an injury simply described as “general swelling” that has kept him out for three games and counting, there seems to be little known about his current timeline.

All that is the topic of discussion for this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network. The Lakers have more questions than answers it seems at this point in the season and Christian and I try to wade through it all.

The problem the Lakers are now running into is that they are running out of time. Sunday’s game was their final contest in January and the team is still struggling with lots of the issues that have plagued them since the beginning of the season. After repeatedly trying to solve their issues with the same players over and over again, the team needs to start looking for outside solutions...if there’s still time to do that.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.