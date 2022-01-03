Like Nick Young before him, Malik Monk’s right arm is strictly for buckets

If Malik Monk was looking to further endear himself to Lakers fans, quoting a legendary proverb from a semi-obscure role player was the perfect way to do so.

To rewind: In 2014, former Lakers guard Nick Young revealed that his right arm had one purpose, and it was not as a canvas for tattoos.

No tats on the right arm Strictly for buckets — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) August 15, 2014

A 17-year-old Monk would later see that quote and take inspiration from it. Fast forward to 2022, and Monk is still living by that motto, which he revealed on Monday when Dave McMenamin of ESPN pointed out that he didn’t have any tattoos on his right arm.

Malik Monk confirms his right arm is "strictly for buckets" and is why he only has tattoos on his left arm.



And yes, he got the inspiration from Nick Young. — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) January 3, 2022

“I’ve never talked to (Nick) about it,” Monk said with a smile. “I was just starting to get tatted and I heard him say that. I was like ‘Oh yeah. It’s my turn now.’”

Monk, though, was very quick to point out that he had taken any other life advice from Young. He also pushed back on the notion of EVER getting tattoos on his right arm, something Young eventually did after running out of landscape on his left arm.

Here's the full exchange from today (via @Lakers), in which Malik Monk reveals his right arm is strictly for buckets, starting with @mcten's question and @DanWoikeSports's follow-up https://t.co/9XMSAqQ84E pic.twitter.com/0BsD0TlEck — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) January 3, 2022

Like Young, Monk has excelled in his first season in purple and gold as a role player. Injuries forced Young into a bigger role in his first season but he quickly became a favorite among Lakers fans, notably after a toe-to-toe shootout with LeBron James and the Miami Heat on Christmas Day.

Monk has been a bright spot of his own in an up-and-down season for the Lakers so far, and while he hasn’t quite produced to the level of Young in 2013-14, he’s quickly becoming as much of a fan favorite as Young was that season. And if Monk continues to contribute to an actual contending Lakers team, he may ultimately surpass Young’s cult classic status.

And perhaps, unlike Young, he’ll be able to keep his word about his right arm being for one job, and one job only: Getting buckets.

