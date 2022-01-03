Podcast: New Year’s resolutions for the Los Angeles Lakers

Now getting close to full health, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to resemble something like a quality NBA team. Considering where they were barely a year ago, it’s a noteworthy achievement for this team!

On Sunday, they knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second-straight win and third in the last four games as they continue the LeBron James-at-center lineups, offensive rebounding by opponents be damned. The team has found an identity even amidst a time they are without one of their centerpieces in Anthony Davis.

In the latest episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and Jacob discuss the team’s win over the Timberwolves. James has taken a lot of the headlines of late but the play of Malik Monk has also been remarkable. Avery Bradley has also stuck out of late for positive reasons and Carmelo Anthony continues to be a force in Los Angeles regardless of what the arena is named.

Then, the pair look at New Year’s resolutions for the Lakers as they head into 2022. Most of the resolutions revolve around the team getting — and staying — healthy for the new year. For them to have any hopes of making a run at the title, full health will be a requirement.

The Lakers will also need playable centers, something they haven’t had for much of the 2021-22 season outside of Davis when he’s been healthy. While the James at center experiment has produced positive results, it’s a necessity of a flawed roster, particularly when it comes to the big men.

All of that and more is discussed in today’s episode!

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.