Lakers fall to Hornets without LeBron James, Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James and Anthony Davis would miss Friday’s nationally televised matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to their respective knee and wrist injuries, few expected the team to have much of a chance at keeping things close. But while L.A. came up short in the end, they showed an honestly unexpected level of fight in Charlotte, narrowly falling 117-114 to the Hornets after a second half surge from Russell Westbrook allowed the team to fight to the end.

The Lakers went down 18-5 to start the game as their starting lineup of DeAndre Jordan, Stanley Johnson, Avery Bradley, Wayne Ellington and Westbrook looked predictably lifeless, but reserves Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza helped the team rally back to within two points in the second quarter before the starters got blown off the floor again to enter halftime down 65-49.

When the Hornets then took that halftime advantage and ran it out to as big as much as 20 points in the third quarter, it looked like the Lakers were set to pack it in and hope to get their stars back next game. Instead, the team showed impressive fight behind that same small-ball group of reserves — with Westbrook leading the charge — and cut the deficit to 87-85 entering the fourth and final frame.

Unfortunately for L.A., they just didn’t have enough talent to keep up in the fourth quarter, with an And-1 from Miles Bridges on a bang-bang block-charge call — that the Lakers lost the challenge on — that put the Hornets up 111-102 essentially the final nail in the coffin, pushing them just far ahead enough that the purple and gold couldn’t quite make it up.

The now 28-22 Hornets are hardly a juggernaut, but they’re better than this shorthanded Lakers group, even without Gordon Hayward. Westbrook (who finished with a game-high 35 points) did his best to keep the Lakers in it with some absolutely ridiculous shotmaking down the stretch, but came up just short, missing a three with just seconds left that would have won the game.

But Westbrook and the rest of the purple and gold showed admirable grit on Friday, and while there are no moral victories this late in the season for a team that started the year with this level of expectation, it has to be at least a little encouraging for the team’s collective mental state that they didn’t throw in the towel entirely.

In a game this unexpectedly close, however, it’s fair to wonder if the team may have had a better shot had they started — or even just used — Dwight Howard over the previously out-of-the-rotation DeAndre Jordan, even if ultimately I’m reticent to criticize coaching too much in this one, as it’s not really reasonable to have expected a Lakers group missing its two stars to pull out a road win on the second night of a back-to-back. This team needs all the victories it can get, but there may not have realistically been a coaching lever that could have fully put them over the top on this night.

Still, it’s hard to win an NBA game while playing DeAndre Jordan 20 minutes in 2022. It just is. We’ll see if Frank Vogel has an explanation for it after the game, especially given that Howard was not on the injury report.

This loss drops the Lakers to 24-26 on the season, and the team will now get Saturday off before wrapping up their current road trip with a matchup against the Hawks in Atlanta.

