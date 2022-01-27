Deconstructing Malik Monk’s shooting mechanics

The Lakers have long been admirers of Malik Monk, that much is clear.

According to LeBron James, they even tried to figure out ways to pry him away from Monk’s former team (the Charlotte Hornets) last season. But his contributions this season have gone far beyond even those already high expectations. Monk has elevated his game to a level that puts him in the conversation for best value in the league (he’s signed to a veteran’s minimum contract!).

Monk’s aptitude on the ball and ability to create have grown as he’s become more comfortable with the team, and his defensive ability — particularly on the ball, which was his greatest weakness heading into this season — has also progressed steadily.

But above those qualities, his dead-eye shooting has provided the Lakers with a much-needed boost in spacing and a threat that opponents simply cannot leave. Monk’s elite shooting — 41% from distance on over five attempts per game — is built on a foundation of key principles and mechanics that unlock his accuracy and adaptability from a variety of different setting.

I detailed all of those factors and more in the following video breaking down what makes him such an elite shooter:

The scariest part for the league is that Monk is seemingly only getting more and more comfortable with his shooting and picking his spots within the offense. And with the return of Anthony Davis, he’ll have even more quality looks at the target.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.