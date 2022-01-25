Can the Lakers finally turn their season around with Anthony Davis back?

Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court Tuesday night in Brooklyn as the Los Angeles Lakers faced a Nets team missing Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving (city ordinances). It turns out, having their second best player helps everyone fall into more natural roles. Wild stuff, really.

All snark aside, it was great it see Davis back out there anchoring a defense that has desperately missed him. There’s quite a bit to build on with him back. Whether this means they’re actually turn things around is another thing altogether, but we know definitively such a turnaround was impossible with Davis out.

Talk-O Tuesday

Let’s start with a recap of the win, as handled by Alex Padilla and Aaron Larsuel, who filled in for Alex Regla. We’re all dealing with injuries, folks.

Alex and Aaron gave their takeaways following a solid, if not overwhelming win. There were things to like. There were also aspects of the approach to the game to maybe tweak. At the end of the day, though, given the number of times the Lakers have failed to take care of business against either shorthanded or simply less-talented teams, getting a comfortable win was certainly welcomed.

Silver Screen & Roll Pod, Live

Earlier in the day, Anthony Irwin launched a new, weekly and live podcast that will feature a lot more of your voices. Every Tuesday afternoon at noon pacific, Anthony will be opening up the iTunes mailbag to take your questions. If you want any subject covered, leave a five-start review on iTunes with a question and he promises he’ll get to it.

From there, he welcomed Aaron, as well as several Twitter followers who had all kinds of questions about an ESPN report that featured, among other things, Russell Westbrook not exactly welcoming with open arms any kind of criticism in the film room.

