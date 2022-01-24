Anthony Davis upgraded to probable for Lakers vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers are upgrading Anthony Davis to PROBABLE for their game against the Nets as he continues to get closer and closer to making his return from an MCL sprain. This is the latest sign that it is incredibly likely that said re-debut comes on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Davis was questionable (and a gametime decision) vs. the Miami Heat on Sunday, but was ultimately ruled out, with head coach Frank Vogel saying afterwards that the team would evaluate Davis again on Monday before deciding on his status for the next game on their current six-game road trip.

“Tomorrow he’s going to get some work in,” Vogel said on Sunday night. “We’ll see how his body is responding and make decisions at that point.”

Given this news, Davis obviously responded pretty well, which is a great sign for the Lakers as they look to get their star center back and make one last push to turn their season around.

Anthony Davis is expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn, and is listed as “probable.”



Davis looked good playing 2-on-2, full speed, before the game at Miami, and clearly responded well to it. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 24, 2022

This was some of Davis' workout yesterday in Miami. Fairly long session with more tempo and physicality than we saw in Orlando. https://t.co/HAk7lx0Ea4 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 24, 2022

Davis has missed the Lakers’ last 17 games after sitting out in Miami, a period that has seen the team’s defense collapse into the dregs of the league. Davis shouldn’t be expected to fix all those issues in his first game back from a knee injury, but his return should go a long ways towards helping this team get going in the right direction on both ends. Especially if they take the lessons they learned from optimizing LeBron James at center and apply them to Davis moving forward.

The Lakers and Nets will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Brooklyn on Tuesday. That game will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet, and nationally on TNT.

This developing story may be updated with more information and analysis. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.