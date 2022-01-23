Who should be in the Lakers starting lineup?

With Anthony Davis’ return from injury likely coming during the team’s current road trip, what should the Lakers starting lineup look like upon his return?

The team has struggled through the month he’s been sidelined with his MCL sprain. Prior to Sunday’s game, though, head coach Frank Vogel indicated that Davis was very close to returning to the court donning the purple and gold.

After Vogel’s comments pregame, though, the Lakers laid another stinker of a performance for three quarters against the Miami Heat before a frantic comeback made the final score far more flattering than it deserved to be.

Given all that context, in this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen and Roll network, Jacob and Christian discuss Sunday’s result and why Davis won’t be able to solve all the team’s issues when he returns.

The pair also look at a bigger picture and the state of the Lakers roster. With Davis out, the team's weaknesses and holes were glaringly exposed over the last month. Frustratingly, the Lakers have done little to address those issues, presumably with the idea that Davis would step in and fix the issues when he returns.

Taking those shortcomings into account, what should the Lakers starting lineup and rotating look like once Davis is healthy? The pair discuss that and look toward the trade deadline that they expect to be a rather boring one.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.