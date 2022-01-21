Lakers have offered 2027 first-round pick to Pistons in Jerami Grant package

We already knew that the Lakers are one of several teams trying to trade for Jerami Grant, but that the Detroit Pistons seem to want more than just Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker in return.

The big question that naturally followed, then, was whether or not the Lakers would consider including their 2027 first-round pick in their potential offer. That is the earliest first-rounder the Lakers can trade, and with Horton-Tucker’s up-and-down season, it’s also by fair their most appealing trade asset ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.

Well, for those curious, the Lakers have offered that first-rounder to Detroit while trying to entice them to send Grant to Los Angeles, according to the latest Substack column from veteran NBA insider (and my fellow CSUF Titan) Marc Stein:

That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.

This is really notable, because it does indicate that the Lakers are all the way in on Grant. Now, does that mean their offer will be enough to land him? Maybe not. As friend of the site Jake Fischer outlined for Bleacher Report last week, the market for Grant is extremely competitive, as he is widely seen as the best player available at the trade deadline. That’s even more true now that Pacers bigs Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner (the latter of whom is another Lakers target) are hurt.

The Pistons front office is surely aware of all these factors, and doubly so of how well Grant would fit on paper for the Lakers, and how desperate they are for juice from a sweet-shooting wing exactly like Grant to turn this season around. Detroit isn’t going to give him up for a bargain.

So will the Lakers be able to get a deal for Grant done? At this point, it still seems more likely they can’t than that they can, simply because of the competitive market. But what Stein’s report does tell us is that the team is all-in on the Grant chase, and at the very least not insulting Detroit by not putting their best possible deal forward. That’s a start, and with a few weeks ago, means they should be firmly in the hunt at the very least.

