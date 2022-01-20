LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting in latest returns

LeBron James has completed his greatest comeback every against Steph Curry.

After trailing Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in initial release of All-Star voting, the Lakers’ star has soared past all to now lead the league in voting and is doing so by some margin.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.



Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/LBIU5BamC6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

Initially, James trailed Curry by roughly 500,000 votes as one of the two potential captains in the draft. After narrowing the gap to fewer than 100,000 votes in the second return, James soared by Curry and is now in front by 800,000 votes. If this stays the same, he will be an All-Star game captain once again, something he has done every year since the league introduced captains.

James’ strong play — and perhaps maybe an increased and coordinated social media push over recent weeks — has fueled him to become the league’s top vote-getter. Truly, it’s hard to think of a greater comeback James has ever had on Curry during their time in the league together, a testament to just how meaningful the All-Star game is and the honor that comes with being named an All-Star game captain.

Number 1 overall. Let's secure the lead.



RT = 2 Votes#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SyCCmzY3ox — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 20, 2022

Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony maintain their spots in fifth and seventh in the front court in the Western Conference. Surprisingly, Rudy Gobert’s All-Star votes did not directly transfer to Stanley Johnson after the latter vanquished the former in the Lakers recent win over the Jazz.

And despite his... tumultuous... season in Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook not only maintains his spot in sixth in the Western Conference backcourt, he hilariously continues to close the gap on Devin Booker as well.

Voting for the All-Star game ends on Saturday and the starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 27. Reserves will be announced on Feb. 3, while the date of the draft has yet to be set.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.