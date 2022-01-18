What is going on with the Lakers and Frank Vogel?

Despite what has been a mostly frustrating and inconsistent season, the Lakers were riding high on Monday night. The team arguably posted their best win of the year behind stifling defense, a thunderous Russell Westbrook dunk, an improbable Austin Reaves tip-in and Stanley Johnson scoring through Rudy Gobert at will.

It was a rare collective effort, against one of the league’s best teams. A combination of things scarcely seen throughout the season for this Lakers squad. The discussion coming out of the contest should have been positive, with the performances serving as examples of what this could look like when things fall into place.

On Tuesday however, the focus turned elsewhere. According to Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Frank Vogel’s head coaching status is in “serious jeopardy” despite the team’s victory over the Jazz the evening prior. Although the timing of the report caught many by surprise, the writing has seemingly been on the wall for Vogel and Lakers dating back to the previous offseason, when the team only extended the coach for one year.

It’s now clear, however, where Vogel stands in the eyes of the front office and ownership. And it seems more of a matter of when than if the team will look elsewhere to fill Vogel’s shoes.

