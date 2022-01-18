Lakers Trade Rumors: The latest on L.A.’s interest in Myles Turner, Jerami Grant

Given how much the Lakers have struggled this season, both with and without Anthony Davis, it would be surprising if they didn’t make another move before the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 10. The question is: can they get a difference-maker with their limited assets?

It’s too soon to say, but they’re certainly trying. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype is the latest to report that the Lakers are one of several teams to express interest in Myles Turner, and the Pacers have set their price for the NBA’s leading shot-blocker:

The Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s top shot blocker, league sources told HoopsHype. Turner, who is currently dealing with a sore left foot, has been targeted by several teams on the trade market, including the Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets.

If the Lakers are willing to part with their 2027 first-round pick, it’s reasonable to assume they’d be one of those he front runners for Turner. However, with the news that Turner is expected to be sidelined through the trade deadline with a stress reaction in his left foot, they may think twice about getting into a bidding war for the big man.

The Lakers are in a similar position with Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who they have been linked to multiple times, but hasn’t played since Dec. 12. The difference is that not even Grant’s injury is enough for the Pistons’ asking price to be lowered to a place the Lakers can meet, according to the latest from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

The Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz, Wizards, Celtics, Pacers, Timberwolves and Kings have all signaled interest in the 27-year-old. The frenzy comes one year after Pistons general manager Troy Weaver swiftly declined any inquiry about Grant’s availability after the forward surprisingly chose Detroit in free agency. Sources say Detroit is now asking for two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-upside young player. ... The Lakers’ interest in Grant appears to be just that. A package of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn likely won’t pique Detroit’s interest in this competitive market.

If that holds true through the trade deadline, the Lakers have two options: make a risky move for Turner, or stick with what they have in Talen Horton-Tucker (and likely the still-injured Nunn) while making moves around the margins. Trading for Turner would be the win-now move, but only if Turner returns from his injury with no lingering issues, which is assuming a lot with foot injuries.

Suffice to say, between the roster — and, reportedly who will be coaching it — Rob Pelinka and his circle of trust have a lot to think about over the next month. I don’t envy them.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.