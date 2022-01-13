 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LeBron James jumps to second in All-Star voting behind Steph Curry

After sitting in fourth in the first returns, LeBron James has jumped up to second in fan voting for the NBA All-Star game.

By Jacob Rude
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After sitting at fourth in total votes following the first returns, LeBron James leapfrogged into second in overall votes behind only Steph Curry in the latest returns.

Notably, James closed the gap between himself and Curry from over 500,000 votes to less than 80,000 votes. In doing so, James surpassed Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo — both in the Eastern Conference — in total votes as well.

Since the implementation of the draft format with captains based on the player with the highest vote total in each conference, James has served as one of the captains. After that looked to be under some threat following the first voting returns, James looks to be set for a race with Curry both to be named Western Conference captain and the leading vote-getter.

Elsewhere for the Lakers, Anthony Davis moved up one spot from sixth to fifth in the Western Conference frontcourt by surpassing Draymond Green. Likewise, Carmelo Anthony passed Karl-Anthony Towns to move up into seventh in fan voting.

In the backcourt, jumped three places from ninth to sixth in voting, passing Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard in the process.

The All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Voting ends on Jan. 22, with the starters announced on Jan. 27 and the reserves on Feb. 3. The date for the draft has not yet been set.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...