Lakers Injury Report: Russell Westbrook has cold-like symptoms, Kendrick Nunn continues to progress

Head coach Frank Vogel provided an update on a pair of Lakers guards after the team’s practice on Tuesday. First, he confirmed that Russell Westbrook experienced cold-like symptoms earlier in the day, but said Westbrook tested negative for COVID-19 and would travel with the team to Sacramento for Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

“We’re in a pandemic and such things are impacting things around the league,” Vogel said of Westbrook’s illness, “but thankfully he’s negative and cleared to travel with us.”

Westbrook’s symptoms were evidently mild enough that, as of Tuesday evening, he was not even listed on the team’s injury report.

No changes to the Lakers' injury report ahead of tomorrow's game vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/BzyRCrYmhP — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 11, 2022

Earlier in the season, Westbrook spent a very brief period in health and safety protocols amidst the Lakers’ outbreak. However, he did not miss a game, as he was only in protocols for less than 24 hours.

Vogel also discussed Kendrick Nunn’s progression as he continues ramping up from the bone bruise that has sidelined him the entirety of the season. Nunn, though, did not take part in Tuesday’s practice, as he has not yet progressed to that level of his rehab.

“More individual work,” Vogel said. “He’s still getting closer, but no timetable still.”

Lastly, Vogel provided an update on a pair of Lakers assistant coaches that had been in health and safety protocols themselves. Both David Fizdale and Mike Penberthy tested out of protocols, took part in Tuesday’s practice and will be on the bench for Wednesday’s contest.

The team will likely have one more chance to practice this week, with two days separating Wednesday’s game in Sacramento and Saturday’s game in Denver.

