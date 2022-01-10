Anthony Davis has started shooting in a knee brace a week before being reevaluated

One of the lone bits of good news from Sunday’s game between the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies actually occurred before the ball was even thrown in the air. Prior to the contest, Anthony Davis made his way to the court, fitted in a bulky brace on his left knee, to go through a shooting routine.

It was the first instance of Davis publicly working out since suffering his injury on Dec. 17 against the Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 10, 2022

Anthony Davis out on the court, shooting with a knee brace. He was jumping rope a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/xmfdeCojoV — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 10, 2022

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel was asked about Davis’ status and, predictably, opted not to reveal much.

“The only thing we’re saying about AD is we’ll have an update after four weeks, but he has been doing some shooting,” Vogel said.

The four-week timeline for reevaluation would be on Saturday, Jan. 15. It’s unlikely Davis will be ready to return to action on that date, but it’s clear he’s progressing forward. But with Kendrick Nunn also nearing full health as well, and his return more imminent, the Lakers are — knock on wood — almost at full health for the first time this season.

Realistically, it feels like the Lakers are only a matter of a few weeks away from being at full health, barring any setbacks for either player or new injuries. And while that isn’t necessarily right around the corner, it’s as close as they’ve been at virtually any point this season to being fully healthy.

It could hardly come at a better time, either, as the trade deadline is little more than a month away. With rumors aplenty of the Lakers’ interest in a number of trade targets, the team will at least be able to get some kind of look at the full roster before being forced into decisions ahead of Feb. 10.

It’s certainly not what the team had envisioned, but given the circumstances, having some type of sample size is better than the “nothing” it has long felt like this team would have with its injury issues throughout the season.

