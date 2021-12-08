Podcast: The Lakers found a recipe for success against the Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers have had games where they’ve beaten their opponent by double digits this season; they’ve also had wins against teams that are expected to be in the playoff picture; Tuesday night was the first time they’ve done both in the same game.

While the Celtics certainly aren’t the Eastern Conference powerhouses they’ve been in recent years, they were a good test for the Lakers, the latter of whom had a .500 record going into Tuesday night’s game.

The first half was rough, and it would have been worse had LeBron James not carried a heavy load on offense, but the second half featured some of the sharpest basketball they’ve played all season.

On today’s episode of “Talk-O-Tuesday” Alex Padilla and fill-in host Christian Rivas discuss what went right for the Lakers and whether it’s replicable going forward. They also discuss Frank Vogel’s latest starting lineup and the affect it had on Tuesday night’s contest.

Finally, they preview the week ahead for the Lakers, starting with their next game against the red hot Memphis Grizzlies.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.