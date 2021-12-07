LeBron James says playing with Bronny in NBA is still ‘the ultimate dream’

The Los Angeles Lakers had an unusually long weekend off as a team and with that extra time, LeBron James and a few of his teammates went to see his oldest son, Bronny, play against St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, the last place LeBron played before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

“To be there Saturday night at Staples, which is my home, against my alma mater, and to see the way my older son performed in front of our whole family and friends and things of that nature, nothing brings more joy to me at this point than seeing my kids smile and have fun and do what they want to do,” James said after practice with the Lakers on Monday. “That puts everything into perspective, when I’m able to just be there. It was a great feeling.”

Bronny won’t be draft eligible until 2024 barring a rule change from the NBA, but if he does make it to the association in that time frame, James wants to be right there with him.

“Obviously with health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate dream: for me to be on the same court with my son and this beautiful game,” James said. “But that’s a long time [from now]. A lot needs to happen between here and there, so we just take every day and try to maximize each and every day as its own.”

James’ contract with the Lakers expires in 2023. After that, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. James will be 38 years old by then, but it’s not hard to imagine him getting another contract or two despite that.

Ideally, the Lakers would be the team Bron and Bronny team up on, but given that the Pelicans have the option to make the Lakers’ selection in 2024 and James’ own championship aspirations, it’s highly unlikely. Still, seeing LeBron and Bronny in the NBA would be pretty cool, and it would serve as another testament to James’ longevity and greatness.

