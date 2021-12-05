Podcast: Lakers take two steps forward, one step back

On a week where the Lakers seemed to take two steps forward, Friday was one step back in their loss to the Clippers. Still, it seems the team is taking positive steps forward, even if it’s coming incrementally despite it being a quarter of the way into the season.

In this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Jacob and Christian look at how much the Lakers have improved in the last week. The main topic of conversation to lead things off is on the starting lineup, which seems to be a constant source of conversation this season.

The pair look at the starting shooting guard position and compare the options while landing on Malik Monk as the likely favorite in the clubhouse given Talen Horton-Tucker’s recent slide. They also discuss the pros and cons of the new LeBron James center lineups and how the return of Trevor Ariza, who looks set to make his debut in the near future, could fully unlock those lineups.

They end by looking toward the coming week and seeing if the Lakers can finally string together a series of good performances, health willing.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude. You can follow Christian at @RadRivas.