Podcast: Behind the scenes of that infamous Darren Collison free agent meeting

2021 is mercifully coming to an end and, for the Los Angeles Lakers, 2022 is going to start with a pretty busy weekend. This week on “The Hook,” Aaron Larsuel and I tried to get you ready for that, and gave an never-before-heard peak behind the curtain at that fateful game Darren Collison attended almost two years ago.

We started the conversation with what has been an eventful week both for the league and especially for the Lakers. Ricky Rubio unfortunately tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of this incredibly promising Cavaliers season. As a result, they went looking for a temporary fix at point guard and called up Rob Pelinka, who then reportedly sent Rajon Rondo to Cleveland for Denzel Valentine, who will likely be waived before a single jersey with his name on it is printed.

What this means in the immediate future for the Lakers is they’ll have an open roster spot to slide one of either Stanley Johnson or Collison — or someone else — with another move needing to be made if they want to keep both. Aaron and I took a nice long look at what that move might entail, and some of the factors affecting a decision. The Lakers have a few options.

From there, we quickly touched on the NBA’s ambiguous approach to postponing certain games and continuing to have other teams play down any number of players — with a specific focus on Thursday night’s postponement of a Warriors-Nuggets game.

Finally, we wrapped up 2021 with a look back from Aaron’s perspective at that fateful game Darren Collison attended back in February 2020. You won’t want to miss that.

