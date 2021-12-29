Austin Reaves, Kent Bazemore exit health and safety protocols

Both Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore have cleared health and safety protocols, the Lakers announced on Wednesday morning. Despite being cleared, neither player will be available for the game against Memphis on Wednesday night with both players being listed as out on the team’s injury report as they return to competition reconditioning, as the injury report states.

Wayne Ellington, meanwhile, will be available for the team on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness.

With Reaves and Bazemore exiting protocols, the team is now down to just Trevor Ariza and Rajon Rondo in protocols (for now) amongst players. Head coach Frank Vogel remains in protocols as does sideline reporter Mike Trudell and radio broadcaster Mychal Thompson.

Anthony Davis (sprained MCL) and Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise) remain out as well. Still, Wednesday represents one of the smallest injury reports the Lakers have had in weeks as the team nears full health.

Reaves has not played since Dec. 15, exactly two weeks ago, when he knocked down a game-winner against the Dallas Mavericks in overtime. Two days later, Reaves entered protocols before the team’s game in Minnesota. Bazemore would play in that game against the Timberwolves before entering protocols himself simultaneously with Vogel.

The team has taken a cautious approach toward bringing players back after an extended stint in health and safety protocols, as showcased with both Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard in recent weeks. Both players sat out one contest before re-entering the rotation.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Lakers will be in action on Friday, a contest that would likely see the return of Reaves and Bazemore to the bench at the very least and potentially back on the court.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.