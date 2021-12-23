Podcast: What should be on the Lakers’ holiday wishlist?

Mere minutes before Aaron Larsuel and I started recording this week’s “The Hook,” Shams Charania reported that the NBA would be revisiting its COVID protocols, and potentially cutting the required quarantine down to six days from the originally mandated 10.

(Interestingly enough, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered protocols seven days ahead of their Christmas Day game with the Lakers.)

But before we dove into that incredibly polarizing subject, we started with something potentially even more likely to start a fight at your holiday parties this weekend: Egg nog. I’m a fan. Aaron is very much not.

Now, back to the NBA. These latest protocols fall somewhat in line with what the NFL is doing, and once again feels like the best of an infinite line of bad solutions. Clearly, the league — and especially the players union — feels confident in young, mostly vaccinated athletes not being at risk, and want to return to some form normalcy as quickly as possible.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Adam Silver sounded like someone resigned to the fact that we are just going to have to live with COVID from here on out. As depressing as that sounds, it’s probably the more pervasive sentiment at this stage of having tried to deal with the virus and its variants.

From that discussion, we jumped into holiday wish lists for teams, fans and players alike. We got a little creative here because you know what, why not? Sorry, Jazz fans.

Right as we were wrapping that up, news dropped that Trevor Ariza entered COVID protocols, so we reacted quickly to that.

Finally, we ended on a couple of Aaron’s favorite holiday stories, and I’m telling you, the second one — which featured a whole bunch of booze with Joel Pryzbilla — is not something you’re going to want to miss.

