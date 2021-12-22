Podcast: Can the Lakers still win a championship this season?

Following a thorough beatdown at the hands of a Phoenix Suns team that frankly didn’t even play that well, the Los Angeles Lakers have us wondering where we should recalibrate our expectations. We know they aren’t going to be as good as maybe we thought heading into this season, but how hard have they fallen?

This week in “The Lakers Lounge,” Harrison Faigen and I start by looking back at our expectations heading into this season and compare those to what we currently think this team is capable of in order to contextualize how rough this season has been.

Spoiler Alert: It’s been rough. Very rough.

Oh, I guess we should mention that before we dove headfirst into that conversation, we spent some time laughing at these LeBron James rumors that may or may not have been made up in order to ask Shams Charania of The Athletic about said trade rumors.

Alright, back to reality. Harrison was higher on the Lakers this offseason than I was (low bar, we know), and thus finds himself slightly higher on them now. Despite just about everything going about as wrong as it could have gone, Harrison still sees a scenario in which they find this season a champion.

I, um, do not.

We also get into our more night-by-night expectations for this Lakers team while so many guys are out. The point of this is so that we maybe won’t get as frustrated as we might have about a game no one should have thought the Lakers have a chance in.

We finish with a story from Harrison about how he nearly electrocuted himself to death trying to recover from his latest injury.

